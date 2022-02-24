Play about friendship during the Obama presidency honors Black History Month

A play about friendship at the dawn of Barack Obama’s presidency will be presented Saturday as a Black History Month experience.
The three-act play, “A Change Has Come — Remember The Dream,” was written by Elvira Maxwell, owner of the Maxwell Theatrical production company in Columbia.
The performance is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Middle School. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance. There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcome.
The play is set in Montgomery, Alabama, circa 2008, where three lifelong friends are celebrating Obama’s election and contemplating what it means for the country.
Rather than stage a full-on celebration, the three women — Bertha, Martha and Eartha — reflect on the hardships, struggles and accomplishments that shaped the moment when America elected a Black man as president.
Meanwhile, Bertha’s grandson Quashawn is disgusted that Black history has been so overlooked, requiring him to learn it on his own. In anger, he joins a gang.
The story then shifts to the external pressures on young Black men that cause mental health issues but are often unspoken. Finally, a dream alters the course of Quashawn’s life, teaching him the importance of studying and remembering Black history.
Since 1999, Maxwell has written 24 stage plays, all self-funded and performed by volunteers. Rather than cast professional actors, she looks for local community members who share an interest in theater but haven’t necessarily been given the opportunity.
Maxwell moved to Columbia from Denver two years ago to support her grandson. She had lost both of her sons in a shooting incident, which she calls the driving force in her writing. She said she wants to convey important life lessons with her plays.
Eventually, she hopes to earn enough recognition and credibility in the community to open a studio. She said she wants to appeal to aspiring stage actors and others who need alternatives to the negative influences and messages around them.
“I realized over the years that promoting mental health awareness and telling these stories for young men is my mission from God,” she said. “I truly believe that.”