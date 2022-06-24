Prosecutors plan to drop charges against a Columbia man in connection to a downtown shooting in exchange for a guilty plea.
At a Friday hearing, Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. pleaded guilty to felony resisting arrest in connection to a November shooting in downtown Columbia.
Once he is sentenced to that charge on July 25, prosecutors will dismiss charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Nesbitt in connection to the shooting.
The prosecutors gave the maximum recommendation of four years in the Department of Corrections.
Nesbitt was involved in the Nov. 14 shooting outside Vibez Lounge that left five people injured and one man dead, according to previous Missourian reporting.