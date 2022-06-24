Prosecutors plan to drop charges against a Columbia man in connection to a downtown shooting in exchange for a guilty plea. 

At a Friday hearing, Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. pleaded guilty to felony resisting arrest in connection to a November shooting in downtown Columbia.

Once he is sentenced to that charge on July 25, prosecutors will dismiss charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action against Nesbitt in connection to the shooting.

The prosecutors gave the maximum recommendation of four years in the Department of Corrections. 

Nesbitt was involved in the Nov. 14 shooting outside Vibez Lounge that left five people injured and one man dead, according to previous Missourian reporting. 

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2022. Studying reporting and writing journalism. Reach me at cdk5mb@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Claudia Levens is a fall 2021 city and county government reporter studying journalism and constitutional democracy. She can be reached at levensclaudia@gmail.com, 847-422-3735, or @tochange13 on twitter.

