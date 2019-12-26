Anthony Shegog will spend far less time behind bars for the 2014 fatal stabbing of Wayne Lige than he was originally ordered to serve.
Shegog, 62, whose 2015 second-degree murder conviction was vacated because of inadequate defense counsel, pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to court records.
Circuit Judge Kevin Crane, who vacated Shegog's original conviction and the 30-year sentence that came with it, sentenced him to five years and gave him credit for time served.
That means Shegog has less than a year left to serve.
Lige was found dead between two homes on Washington Avenue and Pecan Street in October 2014. Police arrested Shegog after finding two knives, Lige's wallet and other items belong to Lige in Shegog's apartment.
A jury convicted Shegog in September 2015 despite the absence of testimony from the only eyewitness to the crime. Dianna Barney, Shegog's girlfriend at the time, was hit by a car and killed on Range Line Street a week after the stabbing. She had told police she saw Shegog stab Lige.
Police found no evidence of foul play in Barney's death.