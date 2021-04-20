Restaurant owners interested in converting city parking spaces into additional outdoor seating will be able to apply to the city for a permit to do so.
The Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to make city parking spaces available to restaurants through the end of the year, in response to seating restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The permits would be valid for up to 90 days. Restaurants would be responsible for keeping patrons safe from street traffic by erecting barriers and would be prohibited from interfering with street or sidewalk right of way.
City staff had originally proposed the permits be restricted to 20 days. First Ward Councilmember Pat Fowler, however, moved to extend that time to 90 days, saying few would go to the trouble of setting up dining in parking spaces if they could have it for only 20 days.
Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, told the council there’s a lot of interest among restaurant owners downtown who are looking for ways to serve more people while pandemic restrictions remain in place. She estimated a restaurant could have up to three tables in a single parking space, even with social distancing protocols in place.
City Manager John Glascock said each restaurant would be limited to using two parking spaces for dining. They would be required to pay $10 per day for the spaces and have at least $1 million in liability insurance.
It was unclear whether the restaurants could have the additional seating along with parking spaces reserved for free curbside pickups by customers.
Restaurants will have to apply for permits at least three weeks before they intend to convert parking spaces to dining areas. They will be required as part of their applications to submit drawings of the seating areas they plan to install.
Applicants will be required to notify users, property owners, and occupants of neighboring properties of their intentions. Anyone opposed to the permits will be allowed to submit comments to the city manager’s office.
The application fee will be $25.