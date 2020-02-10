With another snowstorm looming Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to dial *55 in case of an emergency during a traffic backup.

Last week, a motorist stuck westbound on Interstate 70 at the Rocheport bridge tweeted desperately for assistance, noting he is a diabetic and needed food. 

Troopers were sent to check every vehicle while other officers reached out on Twitter to find out more information about where the driver was located.

Traffic had been at a standstill for a couple of hours last Wednesday because of a collision involving a semitractor-trailer that shut down both lanes of I-70 westbound at the Rocheport bridge. The vehicle was carrying aluminum sheets which spilled all over the road, making towing the vehicles away very difficult, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott White.

“That’s why it’s a good idea to have an emergency kit with food and water,” White said. “Not just in case you’re in a crash or get stuck in a ditch but also in case of traffic backup if you’re stuck idling on the highway.”

When winter weather is on the forecast, White says that troopers try to warn drivers on social media to have caution. 

“When traffic gets backed up, the risk of further slide off and more accidents becomes bigger,” White said.

In July, plans were revealed by Missouri Department of Transporation to demolish the Rocheport bridge and build a new one with an additional lane on each side.

“More room on the bridge would definitely help,” White said.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis predicts about one-half inch of snow will fall in Columbia before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, just in time for the morning commute.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Business reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at viviankolks@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.