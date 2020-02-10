With another snowstorm looming Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to dial *55 in case of an emergency during a traffic backup.
Last week, a motorist stuck westbound on Interstate 70 at the Rocheport bridge tweeted desperately for assistance, noting he is a diabetic and needed food.
Is there an eta? I am stuck before the bridge and am diabetic and need to eat something...— Daswolfen (@Daswolfen) February 5, 2020
Troopers were sent to check every vehicle while other officers reached out on Twitter to find out more information about where the driver was located.
Traffic had been at a standstill for a couple of hours last Wednesday because of a collision involving a semitractor-trailer that shut down both lanes of I-70 westbound at the Rocheport bridge. The vehicle was carrying aluminum sheets which spilled all over the road, making towing the vehicles away very difficult, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Scott White.
“That’s why it’s a good idea to have an emergency kit with food and water,” White said. “Not just in case you’re in a crash or get stuck in a ditch but also in case of traffic backup if you’re stuck idling on the highway.”
When winter weather is on the forecast, White says that troopers try to warn drivers on social media to have caution.
“When traffic gets backed up, the risk of further slide off and more accidents becomes bigger,” White said.
In July, plans were revealed by Missouri Department of Transporation to demolish the Rocheport bridge and build a new one with an additional lane on each side.
“More room on the bridge would definitely help,” White said.
The National Weather Service office in St. Louis predicts about one-half inch of snow will fall in Columbia before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, just in time for the morning commute.