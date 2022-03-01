Columbia police arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside Oak Towers Apartments for several hours Tuesday morning after shots were fired near the intersection of Lynn Street and Garth Avenue.
Seven patrol cars and a firetruck blocked off the intersection and police spokesman Jeff Pitts urged people to avoid the area until it was safe.
At approximately 5:40 a.m., police responded to Oak Towers citing a verbal disturbance.
Officers arrived and made contact with a man, shots were fired and then he barricaded himself in his residence. Despite the shots fired, Pitts said no injuries have been reported.
The man surrendered to police and was arrested around 9 a.m., according to Police Chief Geoff Jones. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. He was charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use and unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.
The area around Ridgeway Elementary School closed during the incident, Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in a news release. Ridgeway Elementary students were redirected to Jefferson Middle School.
Once the area was cleared, Baumstark said buses were sent to Jefferson Middle School to take students back to Ridgeway Elementary.