Police arrested a Columbia man in connection with two shots fired calls within three hours of each other Wednesday morning.
Adunis Lamar Dawson, 18, is facing two charges of shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle and a tampering with physical evidence charge.
At 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Columbia Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 4420 Ria St.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who recalled seeing two men shooting a silver sedan with tinted windows, according to a probable cause statement. The witness said the two young black males, who seemed to be in their late teens to early 20s, left 4420 Ria St. and started shooting the driver as he drove east on the street.
Detective Thomas Quintana received a tip to look into a man named Adunis who drove a silver Honda with tinted windows. Familiar with the name, Detective Quintana contacted Columbia Public Schools regarding Dawson and was told that Dawson had been telling people at school that “people have been shooting at him,” the probable cause statement said.
On 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s officers responded to another shots fired call near Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane. Witnesses also reported seeing a silver car with tinted windows leaving the scene.
After hearing that the police were attempting to locate him, Dawson contacted Detective Quintana and set up a meeting place at Walmart on Conley Road. Dawson was joined by his girlfriend and two others, according to the probable cause statement.
During the meeting, Dawson’s girlfriend confirmed she is the owner of the silver Honda and that she and Dawson are the only drivers of the vehicle. Another person at the meeting, identified in the probable cause statement as R.W., told officers that he was with Dawson in the car during the Bodie Drive incident. He said they drove off rapidly when they were approached by men shooting at them, but not before Dawson fired back at them.
While the meeting was happening, other officers found the silver Honda in a parking space at 504 Columbia Drive. The car had a bullet hole on the driver’s side rear panel. Police also found a Glock .45 caliber pistol in the floor board of the car, where Dawson was sitting during the incident, according to the statement.
Detective Quintana and Detective Gary Woods took Dawson into custody at Walmart, upon being informed of the discovery.
Officers asked residents of the Columbia Drive apartments if there were any firearms in the building. R.W., who went to the apartment after the meeting at Walmart, showed the officers a .223 caliber rifle, which police determined had the same make, model and caliber of ammunition as the gun found at the Ria Street incident. R.W. was taken into custody at the apartment complex, but was later released after police determined that he did not shoot the gun during the Bodie Street incident and was not with Dawson during the Ria Street incident.
However, R.W. admitted to purchasing the rifle and loaning it to Dawson during the time of the Ria Street incident.
Dawson admitted to driving the car on Ria Street and said that two men were shooting at him. He said that he did not shoot back in that incident and he did not know the two men who shot at him. Initially, he told detectives that R.W. was not with him on Ria Street but later said R.W. was there, according to the statement. Dawson confirmed that the rifle belonged to R.W. but denied anyone shot the weapon from his vehicle during either incidents on Ria Street or Bodie Drive.
Dawson did admit to shooting his pistol out the window of his car during the Bodie Drive incident, according to the probable cause statement.
Dawson was being held at Boone County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
