Columbia police arrested a 23-year-old for possessing a firearm and resisting arrest after responding to a report of shots fired near Buttonwood Drive on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
It is not clear at this time if the arrest is connected to the incident.
Officers were dispatched to the area after a report of shots fired at 1:34 p.m Friday. At approximately 2 p.m., officers observed Dajon Gulley, of Columbia, walking with a heavy object in his pocket. One witness told police they thought it to be a gun, which officers said they also observed, according to the release.
After spotting officers, police say Gulley, who was previously walking toward McDonald's on East Nifong Boulevard, fled and attempted to hide behind a vehicle, the release noted. Officers also say they saw him throw an object under that vehicle before entering it. Gulley was arrested and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
The firearm was taken as evidence, and officers also located several shell casings in the area where officers were dispatched. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident, the release said.
The investigation is still active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.