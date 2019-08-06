An arrest was made last week in connection with missing mail and packages from several areas in Boone County.
On July 31, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department arrested Megan Nicole Gipson, 30, on charges of stealing, fraud, two counts of forgery and two counts of possession of controlled substances. Police believe Gipson is connected to reports of mail theft at Richland Road in Columbia as well as Hecht Road, Low Crossing Road and Spiva Crossing Road in Hallsville.
Ann Peters, who lives on Route Z in Columbia, realized Friday afternoon that some of her mail had gone missing after receiving a letter from the Sheriff’s Department alerting her to a mail theft investigation.
Peters’ missing mail includes a $625 rental check, which she later found had already been cashed, and her health insurance card. The letter from the Sheriff’s Department also came with some items that had been recovered from the investigation, but Peters said she only received junk mail.
“Around this time, I check my mail regularly, so somebody is pretty darn good at stealing mail,” Peters said.
Peters said the mail delivery person informed her that neighbors had been missing several packages as well. She went from door to door asking neighbors about the issue over the weekend but found she was the only one in the area with missing mail.
Peters has not observed any suspicious activities.
“That’s the weird part,” she said. “I’m very aware of traffic, and I can see my mailbox and my neighbors’ mailboxes in their front doors.”
Peters left three voicemails with Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Hall about her stolen check. She also asked the tenant who sent the check to call the department. After talking to an operator, the tenant was told that Deputy Hall was on vacation, Peters said.
As of Friday afternoon, Peters had not been informed of any arrest or given any other information about the case.
Detective Tom O’Sullivan of the Sheriff’s Department said he cannot confirm whether there is a link between Gipson’s arrest and the mail thefts that occurred on Route Z.
Gipson was booked into Boone County Jail on a bond totaling $24,000 last Wednesday. Gipson appears on the Sheriff’s Department’s list of arrests as Megan Nicole Gipson. On Missouri Casenet, however, her name appears as Megan Nicole Soukup. Both records show she was released from Boone County Jail on Thursday after paying a surety bond.