The groundbreaking ceremony for the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center set for Monday at 9:30 a.m. will be postponed,  the city of Columbia announced Sunday.

Forecast rain and colder temperatures led to the cancellation of the event, according to a news release from the city.

The news release did not include a new date for the event but said it will be announced very soon. 

The center, located at 1204 International Drive, is dedicated to fallen Columbia police officer Molly Thomas Bowden. It includes office spaces, a lobby and reception area, various meeting rooms, storage and locker rooms and a fitness center, according to the release. The second floor of the center is reserved for future development.

Mayor Brian Treece, Police Chief Geoff Jones and Molly Thomas Bowden’s parents, Dave and Bev Thomas were scheduled to speak.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education beat reporter at the Columbia Missourian, fall 2019. Studying News Reporting at MU. Reach me at dpanuncial@mail.missouri.edu or the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.