The groundbreaking ceremony for the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center set for Monday at 9:30 a.m. will be postponed, the city of Columbia announced Sunday.
Forecast rain and colder temperatures led to the cancellation of the event, according to a news release from the city.
The news release did not include a new date for the event but said it will be announced very soon.
The center, located at 1204 International Drive, is dedicated to fallen Columbia police officer Molly Thomas Bowden. It includes office spaces, a lobby and reception area, various meeting rooms, storage and locker rooms and a fitness center, according to the release. The second floor of the center is reserved for future development.
Mayor Brian Treece, Police Chief Geoff Jones and Molly Thomas Bowden’s parents, Dave and Bev Thomas were scheduled to speak.