A Columbia police officer fired their weapon at a suspect during a pursuit on Feb. 20, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said Friday.
Jones apologized for the delay in the release of information and said communication would improve in the future.
Reporters on the scene the morning after the incident were not told the name of the suspect or that an officer had shot at the suspect. Jones said during the press conference that at the time of the incident the department was unaware of the scope of what had occurred.
"We needed more information," Jones said. "We don't want to put out inaccurate information. I agree that it took too long to get it out, and that is my responsibility. That will improve."
Both officers involved in the Feb. 20 incident, only one of whom discharged a weapon, have been placed on paid administrative leave while the police department's internal affairs unit conducts a review, Sgt. Scott Alpers said at the news conference Friday afternoon. The names and genders of both officers have not been disclosed.
An independent investigation will also be conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jones said.
Keith E. Brodie, 41, of Columbia is the suspect in the incident. He is still at large and possibly armed, Jones said.
The incident began early Feb. 20 when deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 6200 block of South West Way, according to Assistant Police Chief Jill Schlude. It was reported that Brodie had fired shots at someone at the residence.
Brodie fled the scene with a passenger and was pursued by the two officers on Route K heading toward McBaine, a village southwest of Columbia. At the same time, other officers responding to the pursuit set up a roadblock at the intersection of Nebo Cemetery Road and Route UU.
When Brodie saw the roadblock, he turned the SUV around and sped toward the officers, who had exited their vehicle, Schlude said.
One of the officers fired a number of shots at Brodie's vehicle. Jones did not say whether the bullets struck Brodie's vehicle, but did say it appeared neither Brodie nor his passenger were injured.
Shortly after the shots were fired, the SUV Brodie was driving swerved off the road. Brodie and his passenger then fled into the woods, Schlude said. Canine units and SWAT team members were dispatched to aid in the search, but Brodie and the passenger evaded them, Schlude said.
At 8:20 p.m. the previous day, Feb. 19, police had responded to a report of a wanted person at a residence in the 3700 block of Rollins Road. Police said the person in question was Brodie, who was sitting in a truck parked in a driveway.
When officers arrived, they approached the vehicle and ordered Brodie to show them his hands. Brodie refused and began to back the truck out of the driveway.
In the process of backing out, Brodie's truck struck one of the officers, who was positioned at the passenger side of the vehicle. The officer was later treated at University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Schlude said.
Officers reported that Brodie quickly fled the area. Officers chased him briefly but quickly lost sight of his vehicle and abandoned the chase.
Brodie has an outstanding warrant in Boone County for failure to appear in court on original charges of nonpayment of child support, or child neglect, a nonviolent felony. Brodie has another warrant from the Kansas City Police Department for an ordinance violation.