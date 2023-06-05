Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will retire Aug. 1, the city announced in a news release Monday. 

City Manager De’Carlon Seewood will oversee the process of finding Columbia's next police chief, according to the release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700