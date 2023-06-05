Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will retire Aug. 1, the city announced in a news release Monday.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will retire Aug. 1, the city announced in a news release Monday.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood will oversee the process of finding Columbia's next police chief, according to the release.
Jones' retirement comes after 24 years with the Columbia Police Department.
"Serving as police chief has been an incredible experience, and I am proud to have been part of the team who works every day to protect our citizens," Jones said in the release. "I also want to thank the community for the support I have received throughout my time in the department."
Before his appointment to chief in 2019, Jones worked as a narcotics detective, police sergeant, lieutenant and interim chief of police. He joined Columbia police as a cadet while he was a student at Rock Bridge High School.
Seewood thanked the chief, saying in the release that Jones has "brought so much to the community." He credited Jones for "a high level of professionalism" in the police department and prioritizing community engagement.
