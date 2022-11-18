Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gave another public push Friday for the Fusus surveillance camera technology he is asking City Council to approve on Monday.

In comments via Zoom to the weekly Muleskinners Democratic club meeting, Jones repeated many of the advantages he sees for the Police Department and addressed questions the community has raised since his initial proposal. 

CPD proposed policy on Fusus technology
Orlando Camera Policy
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you