Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones gave another public push Friday for the Fusus surveillance camera technology he is asking City Council to approve on Monday.
In comments via Zoom to the weekly Muleskinners Democratic club meeting, Jones repeated many of the advantages he sees for the Police Department and addressed questions the community has raised since his initial proposal.
The Fusus software allows police to view registered cameras in real time, if owners opt in. Camera owners can allow police varying levels of access that can be changed and canceled at any time, according to a revised policy Jones has submitted for council review.
Jones first took the Columbia Police Department's Fusus policy to City Council on Oct. 17. Council asked Jones to secure more public input and the policy was revised after two informational meetings gathered public feedback.
Council is being asked to approve $315,000 in asset forfeiture funds for the purchase of the software for a three-year period.
Jones said the Police Department does not want to access private spaces in homes, but rather footage from business cameras that face public areas, such as the street.
The department's policy does not allow access to residential cameras' live feeds. Owners of residential cameras will not be allowed to buy the appliance, called a CORE, that business owners would plug into cameras to share footage, he said. Homeowners would be able to register with the system's map so that police have an easier time contacting them for footage requests.
"I'm committed to keeping cameras out of people's private spaces," Jones said. "I don't want that at my home and I don't want that for anybody else."
Similarly, businesses that opt to connect their cameras to the system would have the option to limit which cameras the police will have access to, Jones added.
"So, if they have stuff inside that they don't want to show, like the lounge or something like that, it wouldn't put that in the system," Jones said.
Cameras facing parking lots at apartment complexes would be treated like business cameras, but cameras in hallways and internals spaces would be considered private and not included in the system, Jones said.
The department has sent information and videos promoting the system to business owners. Jones said several of them have expressed interest in the system and that MU supports the city adopting the Fusus software. The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council expressed support for implementing the Fusus system in a letter attached to the agenda for Monday's City Council meeting.
Jones said the department is not asking for anything it doesn't already have the ability to obtain. Currently, police look for cameras and contact the owner after a crime when they need footage, but Jones said that process can be difficult and time consuming.
"It's more about efficiency," he said of the Fusus technology. "We don't have the resources and we don't want to get into the business of doing general surveillance. I don't have the people to do that currently. And it just wouldn't be productive."
Jones likened what police officers viewing the feed will see to someone's screen during a Zoom meeting, but with hundreds or thousands of feeds. He said it would be too much information to take in and general surveillance would not be feasible.
The chief said the technology does not include facial recognition and that the department would not use that even if Fusus allows for it in the future. Jones said Fusus does not track race or gender either, but can track things like backpacks, bicycles and cars.
Jones argued this could work against bias because police would use footage to look for a specific person rather than based on a description that includes physical features and race. He also said Fusus would help officers better respond to school shootings by allowing responding officers to locate a suspect, rather than moving in the direction of gunfire.
Police would be held accountable too, the chief added, because they would also be captured on footage in spaces where Fusus is active.
At informational meetings earlier this month, representatives of the Orlando, Florida, Police Department spoke in support of the technology. They also discussed some of that department's policies designed to ensure that the technology is used appropriately.
If the council approves the Fusus policy and the purchase, Jones has said at other public sessions that the department would have a testing period for the technology and would develop formal procedures.
Jones said he is open to the idea of holding public meetings about the department's procedures on Fusus while those are being developed. .
"That's not something that we've done before," he said. "But since we're transitioning from having the policies written the way that they currently are to going into a policy and a procedure, it would fit the model. I'd be fine to have a public meeting about the procedure."
Following the three-year initial period, the technology is estimated to cost the department $125,000 annually, according to information supplied to the council.