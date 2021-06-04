Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said he is motivated to help anytime something suggests that people in Columbia are being treated unfairly.
Jones on Friday talked with the Missourian about the 2020 Missouri Vehicle Stops Report released earlier this week by the Missouri Attorney General's Office. It showed that Black drivers in Columbia are pulled over at disproportionate rates, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Jones said that as both a police chief and a citizen, he looks for ways to ensure people are treated fairly. There are some things a chief can do, he said, but others he cannot.
Any police contact is "the culmination of other things going wrong in someone's life," Jones said. That could involve systemic issues with housing, education, medical care or employment, all things that are outside the control of the police.
Jones said he wants to help alleviate those problems as a citizen. As police chief, he said, he can help by looking at training, policy and implementation, and creating an atmosphere of support for community policing.
While the rate of traffic stops involving Black drivers in Columbia in 2020 was lower than in 2019, the difference was marginal. Black drivers represented 35.2% of traffic stops in 2020 despite making up only 10.3% of the driving-age population. They were stopped at a rate 3.41 times higher than expected based on population. That rate fell from 2019's all-time high of 3.51.
Jones also addressed the disparity during a Thursday morning interview on KFRU's Columbia Morning with David Lile .
"When I see that number, it causes me to look at our policies, our practices, our training and see what we're doing to impact how we police," Jones told Lile. "Are we policing fairly?"
During Friday's interview, Jones discussed some ways the Police Department is trying to improve.
The department is implementing recommendations presented by the Vehicle Stop Committee in March. Jones said some of the data-driven recommendations such as additional checkoffs for traffic stops need to be looked at by analysts before they're put in place. The recommended checkoffs are:
- If the officer is on special assignment, what is that assignment?
- The type of moving violations, such as speeding, failure to signal, careless driving, that prompt a traffic stop.
- Categories of speeding violations.
- The type of equipment violations, such as burnt-out headlights, lack of seat belt or a defective windshield, that prompt a traffic stop.
- More information on investigative stops.
- If an odor of alcohol, marijuana or anything else was the cause for a search.
- If consent for a search was requested but denied.
- If a drug dog was summoned but failed to alert.
- What type of contraband, if any, is discovered during a search and whether that discovery resulted in a citation or arrest.
- What violation is alleged if a warning is given.
- If a weapon violation was the reason for an arrest.
Jones said ensuring compatibility between new checkoffs and the Police Department's records system is difficult.
Other recommendations, such as continuing implicit-bias training and hosting interracial focus groups to discuss race history in Columbia are already being worked on, he said.
Jones said a new policy was put in place last year that requires officers to write a citation or warning after every traffic stop. The goal is to leave the driver with a written reason for the stop and to encourage officers to record more information.
Also, Jones said he thinks research on traffic stops being done at MU will help address inequity that may be present in training and policy.
Jones said training might be part of the reason the disparity in traffic stops wasn't quite as bad this year. He said the Police Department is also trying to emphasize that officers be specific in their policing.
He said training officers to address specific problems has reduced the number of stops and moved officers away from saturation patrols. Officers are being taught to focus on specific people, places and cars associated with criminal activity that the Police Department knows about and can articulate.
Jones said that policy changes the number of stops but conceded it could actually increase the disparity in traffic stops.
"I can't police a number. I can just try to police fairly and respond in a way that's fair to people involved," Jones said. "That's what we're trying to do."