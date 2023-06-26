A Columbia Police Department community meeting held Monday night drew about three dozen people for a discussion of crime trends in the northern half of the city.
Crimes involving firearms came up several times in the nearly two hour meeting.
Roy Thorsby, a crime analyst for the Police Department, compiled data showing that gun violence has been increasing in the North District.
The North District is comprised of beats that roughly cover areas north of Interstate 70 and an area within North Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road.
The police data showed that shots fired incidents in the North District are up 30% over last year at this time, though officers at the meeting suggested a small sample size may have inflated that number.
Assistant Chief of Police Jill Schlude, who presented at the meeting, said shots fired means police confirmed with video, an eyewitness statement or physical evidence that a gun was fired.
Another focus of the data analysis was motor vehicle thefts, which have also been rising.
Schlude said she thinks thefts rose because of a spotlight on an ability to hot-wire some Kia and Hyundai cars with simple tools like a USB and screwdriver.
Apart from cars being stolen due to a technology issue, Schlude said police have seen vehicles stolen because they were left running while their owner runs quickly into a gas station or house.
Schlude recommended that people be aware of where they park and what they leave in their cars — particularly, where they leave firearms.
“If you have a gun please don’t store it in your car,” she said. “That’s a really poor place to store a gun.”
Firearms being kept in cars has led to some people breaking into vehicles in search of guns.
“It’s just like scratching a lottery ticket for them,” she said.
The police then find these guns being used in crimes, Schlude said.
The Police Department’s presentation covered other issues such as overdoses, homelessness and responses to mental health crises.
At the end of the meeting, Schlude said she was glad to see such a large turnout.
“I’m gonna be honest, we thought like three people were going to show up,” she said, drawing a laugh from the room.
“We are so appreciative that you were all here and engaged. Engagement is a huge thing,” she said.
The Columbia Police Department will hold a similar meeting about the South District at 6 p.m. Thursday in rooms 1A and B of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
