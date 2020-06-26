Columbia police detained a 12-year-old boy Thursday night over what turned out to be a BB gun.

Police responded to a call about a weapons incident in the 2000 block of Arlene Drive at about 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.

Police detained the boy as a suspect for fourth-degree assault in relation to brandishing what the victim reported as a gun and threatening the victim, according to the statement.

An investigation found that the boy had a BB gun.

Police released him to his guardian, according to the statement.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.