Columbia police detained a 12-year-old boy Thursday night over what turned out to be a BB gun.
Police responded to a call about a weapons incident in the 2000 block of Arlene Drive at about 9 p.m., according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Police detained the boy as a suspect for fourth-degree assault in relation to brandishing what the victim reported as a gun and threatening the victim, according to the statement.
An investigation found that the boy had a BB gun.
Police released him to his guardian, according to the statement.