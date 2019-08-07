Columbia police are working with the city's Solid Waste Utility to figure out whether a search for Megan Shultz's body is possible, the department announced in a news release Wednesday.
Megan Nicole Shultz, 24, was reported missing in August 2006. On Sunday, Keith Comfort, Shultz's ex-husband, confessed to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, police that he killed her in 2006 and threw her body in a dumpster behind their apartment building.
The dumpster was in the 1700 block of Amelia Street. Its contents would have been transported to the city landfill on Peabody Road.
Earlier Wednesday, a local news outlet inaccurately reported that Columbia police were already searching the landfill. No such search has started, according to the news release sent by police spokesman Jeff Pitts.
The department was trying to determine the area where waste from 2006 was dumped, and detectives were researching the landfill's procedures to determine if a search would be possible.
The landfill encompasses 107 acres, though 16 acres of it have been closed.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.
