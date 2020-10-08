A Columbia Police Department employee has been put on administrative leave after an investigation revealed that a firearm used in a shooting belonged to the department.
The firearm had been issued to the employee who, at the time, was attending the MU Law Enforcement Training Institute.
The Police Department has asked a division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.
"As with any incident where a Columbia Police Department-owned firearm is discharged and harms another person, we refer the case to the patrol to assure the investigation is independent and transparent," said Police Chief Geoff Jones in a news release.
Once the patrol completes its investigation, the Police Department will conduct an Internal Affairs review, he said.