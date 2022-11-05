The Columbia chapter of the NAACP supports the city adopting surveillance technology that would allow police to access security cameras in real time.

Chapter President Mary Ratliff said she favors the software because the intelligence it provides would help eliminate unnecessary police stops, especially of Black people who may be stopped because they bear a passing resemblance to a suspect.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you