Columbia police confirmed in a news release Tuesday that they haven’t arrested anyone and don’t have any suspects regarding the two cars that struck protesters Monday evening.
The first occurrence happened around 8:15 p.m., when a 25-year-old woman was hit by an unidentified car in the intersection of Providence Road and Broadway, while protesters attempted to close the road for a rally over the death of George Floyd.
Columbia firefighters and police got to the scene quickly and were able to help before an ambulance reached the location, according to the release. The woman was taken to an emergency room and was determined not to have life-threatening injuries.
The second incident happened almost 40 minutes later at the same location, when a four-door sedan accelerated toward the protesters after the driver refused to turn around, according to the release.
A 21-year-old woman was struck. However, she refused treatment by the time the medics showed up to the scene, the release said.
The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the two cases.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.