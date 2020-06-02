Columbia police confirmed in a news release Tuesday that they haven’t arrested anyone and don’t have any suspects regarding the two cars that struck protesters Monday evening.

The first occurrence happened around 8:15 p.m., when a 25-year-old woman was hit by an unidentified car in the intersection of Providence Road and Broadway, while protesters attempted to close the road for a rally over the death of George Floyd.

Columbia firefighters and police got to the scene quickly and were able to help before an ambulance reached the location, according to the release. The woman was taken to an emergency room and was determined not to have life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened almost 40 minutes later at the same location, when a four-door sedan accelerated toward the protesters after the driver refused to turn around, according to the release.

A 21-year-old woman was struck. However, she refused treatment by the time the medics showed up to the scene, the release said.

The Columbia Police Department is still investigating the two cases.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Summer 2020 Reporter, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.