Police have arrested an Independence man in connection to a robbery that took place Thursday morning at Commerce Bank, 2000 Bernadette Drive.
River Reed Godfrey, 20, was identified as the suspect in a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
Police were dispatched at approximately 10:15 a.m. Thursday, after the bank reported a robbery.
When officers arrived, the robber had already left the scene, Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts said. No one was injured.
Detectives and officers spent time gathering security footage and witness reports, Pitts said.
After the investigation led authorities to believe the man was in Kingdom City, he was located at 11:21 a.m., according to the Facebook page for the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Two Callaway County deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper found Godfrey on foot near a business in the 3000 block of County Road 211 in Kingdom City, according to the Facebook post.
The Facebook post said he was taken into custody without incident and then transferred to the custody of Columbia Police Department officers.