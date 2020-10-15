Police have identified humans remains found in August as a missing Columbia man.
Clayton Jacobs, 58, was reported missing on July 29. Police determined the remains belonged to Jacobs using dental records.
The remains were initially discovered in the 100 block of Austin Avenue on Aug. 22. The cause of death has not been determined, and there is an ongoing investigation.
Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.