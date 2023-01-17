Updated Information

An updated version of this story was published at 3:44 p.m. with information from an MU news release. 

Human remains found in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house are those of MU student Samuel Clemons, police said Tuesday in a news release.

A news release from MU stated that Clemons, who was 21 and went by Sammy, was a sophomore studying biological sciences.

