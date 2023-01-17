Human remains found in a fire pit outside a north Columbia house are those of MU student Samuel Clemons, police said Tuesday in a news release.
A news release from MU stated that Clemons, who was 21 and went by Sammy, was a sophomore studying biological sciences.
Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection with the death. She pleaded not guilty in a Friday court hearing.
Police responded to Clemons' dorm room in Hudson Hall on MU's campus Jan. 10 for a welfare check at the request of his mother, after she couldn't contact him.
Surveillance video footage showed Clemons, who police said is from Jefferson City, entering an Uber vehicle the previous day, which brought him to the house where his body was later discovered, according to a probable cause statement.
There, police found Adams, who said she stabbed Clemons in self-defense.
Officers also found a bloody folding pocket knife and a smashed cellphone in the kitchen sink, according to the probable cause statement.
Police initially said that they had a "good idea" of the victim's identity, but required further investigation before confirming it was Clemons.
Adams appeared in court Tuesday afternoon and waived her right to a bond hearing. Her preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16.
She was being held at the Boone County Jail on $1 million bond Tuesday afternoon.
"We have been in contact with Samuel's family and are supporting them in any way that we can," the MU statement signed by MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi said.
Clemons is set to be included in the MU Remembers ceremony in April, according to the MU statement.