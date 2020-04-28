The Columbia Police Department has identified the human remains found April 14 as Timothy Alan Chrouser, 47, of Columbia.
Chrouser was identified through medical records and next of kin has been notified, according to a news release from the police department.
Chrouser was reported missing on Sept. 2, after he had not been seen for approximately a week. At the time, officers checked several of the businesses and areas that he was known to visit but were unable to locate him or anyone who had seen him recently.
On April 14, Columbia police responded to an area near I-70 Drive Northwest and Stadium Boulevard after an individual reported finding possible human remains.
The cause of death is not determined, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.