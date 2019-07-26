Columbia police identified skeletal remains found near I-70 Drive SW and Silvey Street as 39-year-old Glenn Lester O'Neal.

Hikers called police around 5 p.m. after finding possible human remains, according to a department news release. Officers identified the remains, which were "in the advanced stages of decomposition," the news release said. 

According to Missouri Case.net, O'Neal's address as of February was 309 Pershing St., which is about 2 miles from the location where police found his remains.

Police have not identified a cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.