Columbia police identified skeletal remains found near I-70 Drive SW and Silvey Street as 39-year-old Glenn Lester O'Neal.
Hikers called police around 5 p.m. after finding possible human remains, according to a department news release. Officers identified the remains, which were "in the advanced stages of decomposition," the news release said.
According to Missouri Case.net, O'Neal's address as of February was 309 Pershing St., which is about 2 miles from the location where police found his remains.
Police have not identified a cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.