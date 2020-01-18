The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Walmart on West Broadway late Friday evening, according to a news release from the Police Department.
When officers arrived around 11:30 p.m., they began investigating and canvassing the scene. The officers found several shell casings, as well as damage to the Walmart storefront and windows, according to the release.
Upon investigation, the officers learned there was a physical confrontation between a Walmart employee and a person who was in a restricted part of the store. The employee approached the individual, and the conversation eventually turned physical, according to information provided in the release.
The individual was carrying a gun with an extended magazine. The Walmart employee took control of the magazine but not the gun. The individual then ran toward the front of the store and fired multiple shots, according to the release.
While there were people in the store's front area when the shots were fired, no one was injured, according to the release.
The individual left the scene before the officers' arrival, but witnesses were able to give information that eventually helped the officers identify the suspect as Jamie Anton Jackson.
Jackson has been arrested for assault, endangering the welfare of a child, property damage, stealing a firearm, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and making a terrorist threat, according to the release. He is currently being held at Boone County Jail without bail.