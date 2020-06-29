Columbia Police announced Monday the identity and charges of the man arrested Thursday night in connection to a shooting incident on McKee street.
Deraze Lashon Bullock, 22, of Columbia, was arrested and charged with first degree assault, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
On Thursday night, a 16-year-old victim reported that he was confronted while riding his bicycle in the 1800 block of McKee Street.
He stated that the suspect, identified as Bullock, shot at him. Officers later confirmed the shooting by finding shell casings in the area.
There were no injuries or property damage reported.