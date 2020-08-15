Columbia police identified two suspects involved in the shooting Tuesday at Columbia Mall .
Christopher O’Brian Mullins, 31, and Davion Hunter Gross, 23, are wanted for first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to a Saturday news release from police. Mullins is an approximately six-foot tall male and weighs 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his left arm and right forearms. Gross is an approximately five-foot-eight male and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach them. If you have any information regarding their location, call 911 immediately or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.