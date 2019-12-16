Columbia police were investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday at Steak ‘n Shake, 1912 W. Worley St.
Police said two suspects finished a meal at the restaurant at about 5:50 p.m., when one displayed a handgun at the cash register and demanded money. The amount of money taken was not disclosed.
The suspects fled in a dark Jeep SUV, heading toward North Stadium Boulevard.
According to the police news release, one suspect is a white man around age 30, weighing about 300 pounds, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and a goatee.
He was last seen in a black jacket and a gray shirt. The other suspect is a white woman around age 30, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark red hair and black eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing red leggings, black boots and a dark brown jacket.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.