Columbia police are investigating an armed robbery at Passions Adult Boutique that happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday.
One suspect entered the store and demanded money while displaying a handgun, according to a release from the police department, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A Columbia police K-9 unit was dispatched but unable to locate him.
The suspect is still at large, according to a release from the department. No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was last seen heading southbound on Pannell Street on foot. The suspect is described as a “white male with reddish face hair in his mid-to late 30s approximately 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 180 pounds,” according to the news release.
It is an active investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.