The Columbia Police Department is working to identify a person who is potentially at risk after discovering a message written on a gas station bathroom door. 

The message was written in EXPO marker on the inner side of a women's bathroom door at the Columbia Petro Mart, 2200 W. Ash St, according to a Columbia police news release.

The message read:

"I'm missing

name ashely lewis

somebody help."

It was found around 5 a.m. Friday morning, and police determined that it was written between 4 and 5 a.m.

"At this point it is concerning until we have more information," Jeff Pitts, department spokesperson, said about the potential risk to the person involved.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

