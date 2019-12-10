Police investigate homicide at Welcome Inn

The Columbia Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at the Welcome Inn on North Providence Road early Tuesday.
Police told KOMU 8 News one person is dead. The victim has not been identified, as police must first notify the next of kin.
Authorities have not located a suspect.
Shortly after midnight the hotel parking lot was jammed with police and emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and a fire truck.
Officers could be seen investigating a beige SUV in the motel parking lot. There were also officers at the I-70 Eagle Stop on North Providence Road searching for leads.
Police had the SUV towed from the scene around 5 a.m.
Anyone with information may call Columbia Police at (573) 875-TIPS or (573) 875-8477.