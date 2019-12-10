The Columbia Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at the Welcome Inn on North Providence Road early Tuesday.

Police told KOMU 8 News one person is dead. The victim has not been identified, as police must first notify the next of kin.

Authorities have not located a suspect.

Shortly after midnight the hotel parking lot was jammed with police and emergency vehicles, including an ambulance and a fire truck.

Officers could be seen investigating a beige SUV in the motel parking lot. There were also officers at the I-70 Eagle Stop on North Providence Road searching for leads.

Police had the SUV towed from the scene around 5 a.m.

Anyone with information may call Columbia Police at (573) 875-TIPS or (573) 875-8477.

