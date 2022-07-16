A man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in north Columbia, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with non-life-threatening injuries. He declined medical treatment on the scene.

Officers also found evidence that the residence was damaged by gunfire, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and information on the suspect is not currently available.

Columbia police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

  • Assistant City Editor and covering the 13th Circuit Court for Summer 2022. Former Higher Education reporter. Studying Journalism and Psychology. Reach me at spbg5@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you