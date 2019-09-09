There were two reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in northwest Columbia, according to information provided by the Columbia Police Department.

Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said in an email that around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer was in the area around Again Street Park near West Boulevard when they heard the sounds of gunshots. These gunshots were estimated to have occurred near the intersection of West Boulevard and Donnelly Street, Pitts said.

Later, the officer heard possible gunshots in the area of Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard. No arrests have been made, and the incidents are currently being investigated. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public Life Reporter, Fall 2019. Studying Investigative Journalism and Political Science. Contact me at paulschloesser@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.