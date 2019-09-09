There were two reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in northwest Columbia, according to information provided by the Columbia Police Department.
Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said in an email that around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, an officer was in the area around Again Street Park near West Boulevard when they heard the sounds of gunshots. These gunshots were estimated to have occurred near the intersection of West Boulevard and Donnelly Street, Pitts said.
Later, the officer heard possible gunshots in the area of Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard. No arrests have been made, and the incidents are currently being investigated.