Shots were allegedly fired between two cars during an incident Sunday afternoon, which started at a roundabout on Business Loop 70.

No injuries were reported, but officers with the Columbia Police Department say they are still searching for the other car involved. Officers said they believe that car is red.

Officers found several shell casings in one SUV and near the roundabout.

The SUV’s windows were broken and had multiple bullet holes on its left side. Police arrested the man who they believe was driving the car for a different incident not related to the gunfire.

Police say they are still searching for suspects.

