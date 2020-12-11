Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired at 10 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and West Broadway, according to a news release Friday morning.
After arriving at the intersection, officers searched the area and found several shell casing, according to the release. There were no injuries reported and the incident remains an ongoing investigation.
Around 11:20 p.m., officers were contacted by victims whose vehicle was shot at and hit in the area while leaving a business nearby. The victims reported that the suspect was driving a blue four-door sedan.
No additional suspect information or other details could be provided by the Columbia Police Department on Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia police at 874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 875-8477.