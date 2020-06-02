Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Moniteau Court.

Officers discovered damage to several residences and found several shells, according to a police department news release.

Residents nearby confirmed to the officers that they heard shots. It’s unknown what kind of vehicle the suspect may have been driving, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignments, summer 2020 Studying data journalism Reach me at xsm82@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.