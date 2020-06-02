Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Moniteau Court.
Officers discovered damage to several residences and found several shells, according to a police department news release.
Residents nearby confirmed to the officers that they heard shots. It’s unknown what kind of vehicle the suspect may have been driving, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.