No one was injured in relation to a report of shots fired near West Worley Street and Pershing Road at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department.
The officers found several shell casings while canvassing the area, they said the casings were evidence that the shots fired spanned from the intersection of West Worley Street and Pershing Road to the intersection of Again Street and Pershing Road.
A resident's home surveillance footage showed a white Jeep SUV and a small, dark-colored passenger car traveling east on West Worley Street and turning south on Pershing Road, according to the release.
The Jeep was later found at Lake Broadway Townhomes, 1103 W. Broadway, damaged likely by the shots fired. The Jeep was reported stolen Saturday from the 800 block of East Green Meadows Road, according the release.
People are encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 if they have any information they would like to report. To remain anonymous call 573.875.TIPS (8477).