Columbia police responded to a report of a stabbing Monday morning near U.S. 63 and Clark Lane.
A 42-year-old male victim, with life-threatening injuries, was immediately transported to a local emergency room, according to a news release from Columbia police.
The victim, who is homeless, was attacked while in a wooded area near the U.S. 63 bridge over Clark Lane, according to the release.
Officers canvassed the area for other victims and evidence. No further information is available at this time.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.