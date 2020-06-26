Three separate reports of shots fired occurred Thursday night and are being investigated by the Columbia Police Department.
Around 8 p.m. near the 1800 block of McKee Street an officer was flagged down by a citizen who reported that his 16-year-old son had been shot at near the park, according to a police news release.
The son was reportedly riding his bike towards his father's residence on McKee when he saw an individual with a firearm in his pocket, the release said. He sought shelter behind a tree.
Officers detained a 22-year old male suspect and found several shell casings in the area, according to police. There were no further reports of damage or injuries.
A second shooting occurred around 9:41 p.m. in the 5400 block of Volunteer Lane.
Police responded to a report of shots that a witness described as "louder than the sound of fireworks."
Officers were able to locate several shell casings to confirm evidence of shots fired. There was no damage or injuries reported.
Early Friday around 3:20 a.m. police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2100 block of Arlene Drive. Officers identified damage to property, but no injuries were reported.
All three cases are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.