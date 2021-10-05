Columbia police officers are currently searching for two suspects in connection with two instances of armed robbery that took place Monday.
The Columbia Police Department received two separate reports of a male demanding money while holding a gun at Arena Wine and Spirits at 515 Scott Blvd. and Arena Liquor at 208 Corporate Lake Drive, according to the latest news release by the police department.
The two incidents occurred a little over an hour apart at about 9:40 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. In both cases, the male robber was said to have fled from the scene in a dark-colored sedan. They were both also in possession of an undisclosed amount of cash at the time of fleeing, and no injuries have been reported.
The police do not have any further information, so it is unclear whether the two incidents are connected. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the police said, more information will be made available as the situation develops.