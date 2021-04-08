The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.
CPD responded to a report of shots fired at 1800 Juniper Drive at approximately 11:10 p.m.
According to the news release, officers located two juvenile victims with gunshot wounds at a residence. Both were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. No additional injuries were reported.
Officers located damage to two residences.
Detectives are actively investigating the case. There are currently no suspect descriptions.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.