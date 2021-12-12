An armed man robbed Arena Liquor on South Providence Road Saturday night, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release.
Store employees told officers that the man entered the liquor store at 3101 S. Providence Road bearing a handgun and demanded money, according to the release.
The employees complied with the suspect, handing him an undisclosed amount of money. Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:15 p.m. There were no reported injuries, and an investigation is ongoing.
The suspect is described as male, approximately 30 years old and 5'11". He was wearing glasses, a white hoodie sweatshirt and dark gloves during the alleged robbery.
The Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.