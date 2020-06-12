Columbia police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday at an herbal medicine store on Range Line Street.
Mary and Dwayne Sanford, who have owned Captain Nemo's Dive Shop for 36 years, praised the manager of CBD Buddha Leaf for how she handled the situation. The stores share space in a strip mall.
"She not only told the guy to pound sand, but she got a picture of him jumping over the back fence and got a picture of the car that the getaway (person) was in," she said of Savannah Soos of CBD Buddha Leaf. "She's a hero."
"I'm just glad it wasn't me," she added. "I think she did us a huge favor."
The couple posted on Twitter, calling on local news outlets to report the event. Police had not shared a report on the crime until contacted by the Missourian on Friday afternoon and simply confirmed that an investigation of the incident was ongoing.
"I just thought it was big news. I think people deserve to know," Sanford said of the post.
Soos said the suspect "pulled a gun on me" before fleeing with "a couple items" and cash. She noted police have not reached out to her with any information about the status of her case.
"I've never really been through anything like this," she said in an interview with the Missourian. "So I'm not really sure what I'm supposed to say. I reached out to a detective today, you know, asking a few more questions, but there hasn't been anything."
She added that she worries about her safety and is reluctant to be the subject of local media attention.
"I just don't want to be a target," she said.