Columbia Police are looking for two suspects in the wounding of a man in a shooting incident Monday afternoon on Premier Lane.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Premier Lane in northeast Columbia around 4:47 p.m. The victim, 19, suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital. Police had no information on his condition and did not release his name.
One suspect wore a red and black and hoodie while the other wore a black hoodie, police said. They were last seen fleeing on foot from the area southeast of Premier Lane.
Detectives were assisted by members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, the K-9 Unit and the Boone County Sheriff's Department, according to a CPD news release. This investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division. No further details are available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS/8477 to remain anonymous.