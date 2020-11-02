Columbia police responded to a robbery and assault at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Ross St.
According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, six or seven males were reported walking westbound on Ross Street. One person reported to have seen one of the males throw something and breaking the window of a house.
The person also reported trying to take a video of the suspects, but said their had been phone stolen, according to the release. The person also reported being assaulted by the suspects.
One suspect was described as weighing approximately 160 pounds and as being about 5 feet and 10 inches tall.
Another person said they were approached and assaulted by the same suspects while on their front porch. Medical attention was provided to both people.
Both people reported that four of the suspects left the area in a red Sedan. There was no further description.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.