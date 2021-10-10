Columbia police were dispatched following reports of an armed robbery at Midwest Petroleum, 101 Nifong Boulevard at 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect entered the gas station with a gun demanding that the employee give him money. The employee complied, giving an undisclosed amount to the suspect, according to a news release. There were no injuries reported.
The suspect is described as a male, around 5'8" and wearing a light colored sweatshirt with dark pants. He left the area in a later model Nissan Sentra.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the police department is looking into the crime. More info may be released at a later date.
If anybody has any information regarding the robbery, they are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.