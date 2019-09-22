Two people died as a result of gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Columbia police officers were dispatched to a report of a shots heard call at about 3:10 a.m. near McKee Street and Rice Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers arrived and located two victims with gunshot wounds in the lawn of a home in the 2100 block of McKee Street. Antonio Lasha Houston, 36, and Danielle Beverly-Mae Marine, 33, both of Columbia, were pronounced dead at the hospital.
There is no suspect or additional information available, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
To share any information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain completely anonymous.