Updated Information

Updated at 6 p.m. with information from the Columbia Police Department.

A report of an armed student at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday was unfounded, according to Columbia police.

Officers from three law enforcement agencies responded at about 12:15 p.m. to a report that a student there was possibly armed, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

