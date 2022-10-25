A report of an armed student at Rock Bridge High School on Tuesday was unfounded, according to Columbia police.
Officers from three law enforcement agencies responded at about 12:15 p.m. to a report that a student there was possibly armed, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers located the student within minutes and determined there was no weapon or threat on school grounds, the release stated. "At no point in time was the school locked down or (was) there believed to be an active threat," it stated.
Multiple officers from Columbia police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the State Park Rangers responded because school security did not know the student's location, the release stated.
Jacob Sirna, principal of Rock Bridge High School, sent an email to families to explain the police presence and clarify that students were safe.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652. To report a tip without including your name or contact information, call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.